£30,000 needed to help people spend a penny in Castlederg

AROUND £30,000 is needed for the initial stage of installing new public toilets in the centre of Castlederg.

That’s according to a new report by Derry City and Strabane District Council into the proposed new toilets at Castle Park.

The provision of the new loos is part of the wider regeneration of Castle Park and the Diamond area of Castlederg.

However, the funding for the huge regeneration project does not include the cost of the new toilets.

In a report prepared for this week’s meeting of the council’s Environment and Regeneration committee, it highlights that council officers have progressed ‘initial design work’ for the Castle Park toilets.

“This aligns with wider community feedback supporting increased public facilities as part of the Diamond Regeneration (Phase 2) and the overall enhancement of Castle Park,” the report states.

“While the commitment has been made to design and prepare the project to a state of readiness, Members should note that no funds have been allocated within the current Castle Park Phase 2 budget (Funded by UK Government and Covid Recovery Fund) to deliver the toilet block or to support the necessary infrastructure connections.

“Licences agreements are also required for works to take place on privately owned land around the perimeter of the diamond scheduled as part of the phase two works, to begin later this year.”

The report states £30,000 has been estimated to be the amount needed to progress the toilets proposal.

“The funds are essential utility connections (electricity, water, and sewerage) required for the proposed public toilets.

“While this funding supports enabling works, no capital is currently allocated for the toilet block itself. Legally, the project will require wayleave agreements, rights of access, and statutory permissions for infrastructure installation.”