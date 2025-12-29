£30,000 raised for Air Ambulance in memory of Omagh man

A SERIES of fundraising events which were held in memory of an Omagh caretaker who died following a tragic accident in July, have raised a total of £30,000 for Air Ambulance.

Paul Corrigan, a caretaker at St Mary’s Primary School, Killyclogher and Christ the King Primary School, Omagh, passed away on July 3.

A beloved member of the school and wider community, Mr Corrigan’s friends, family and colleagues have taken part in numerous fundraising efforts in his memory in recent months, with his nephew Damien running the Derry Half Marathon and raising £5,066.

Further funds came from Mr Corrigan’s colleagues at Christ the King Primary School as six members of staff abseiled down the Europa Hotel in Belfast in October raising a further £8,113.

An event held in St Mary’s Primary School saw another £1,000 raised with Unison donating a further £300.

With a grand total of £29,800, Mr Corrigan’s family donated the difference to meet a £30,000 total.

Presenting the cheque at Christ the King Primary School last week, Peter McAleer said, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person or business that helped us over the time of our fundraising events.

“It is a testament to what Paul meant to everyone.”

Following Mr Corrigan’s passing, Christ the King PS principal Roisin Darcy paid tribute to the man she described as ‘more than just a colleague’.

“We are utterly devastated by the passing of Paul,” she said.

“He was a past parent, a great friend and someone who took real pride in everything he did.

“No job was ever too big for him, and he left a huge impression on everyone who met him.”