£30,000 raised to support family of Killeeshil man Colly Donnelly

AN online campaign launched to support the family of Killeeshil man Conall (Colly) Donnelly, who passed away last month has raised over £30,000.

The fundraiser was set up by Conall’s lifelong friend Sean McClenaghan, with whom he shared a deep love of sport. The pair played both football and soccer together and were active members of the local cycling club, Clogher Valley Wheelers.

To date, the GoFundMe campaign has raised an incredible £34,621 raised with all proceeds going directly to Conall’s wife Clare and their daughters Caitlin and Chloe.

Well-known in the area for his sporting ability, Conall was a talented goalkeeper for Killeeshil St Mary’s GFC, where he also dedicated his time to coaching the club’s U8 and U10 girls’ teams.

A key part of the Junior Championship-winning team of 2013, he later helped guide younger players with the same passion and commitment he brought to the field.

At work, Conall was recognised as a skilled and dedicated professional, admired for his strong work ethic, expertise, and good humour. Colleagues and friends alike remember him for his warmth, positivity, and unwavering kindness.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald about the success of the fundraiser, Sean McClenaghan said the support had far exceeded his expectations raising more than three times the original target.

“Colly was really well liked, and you can tell by the number of people who’ve donated,” said Sean.

“It has raised far more money than I ever expected.The initial goal was £10,000, and to see that tripled just shows how respected and loved Colly was both in the community and among his workmates. He was a real family man and loved Clare and his two girls. My own daughter was coached by Colly, and we grew up playing football and soccer together, going on nights out together. He’ll be really missed.”

Sean added his gratitude to all those who had donated so far, “I want to thank everyone who has contributed. It’s been brilliant to see the support. We plan to keep the GoFundMe open as long as possible to continue raising money for Clare and the girls.”

The Go Fund Me Campaign is still active and you can donate by searching Conall (Colly) Donnelly on www.gofundme.com.