300k now living in districts covering historic Tyrone

A TOTAL of over 300,000 people are now living in the three council areas which cover the county of Tyrone and a third of the population in the north currently holds an Irish passport.

Those are among the headline figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency which have been compiled from the Cenus returns. The latest Census took place in March 2021.

But only 116,812 of them are living in the Fermanagh and Omagh District. It continues to have the lowest population of any of the 11 Local Government Districts.

According to the figures, the population of the north is now 1.9 million. Of this number, there are 150,293 of them living in Mid-Ulster – which covers the former local government districts of Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt.

A further 150,756 living in Derry City and Strabane.

One third of the population currently holds an Irish passport, and the number of people with a knowledge of the Irish language locally and across the north has also increased.

The figures also show that Roman Catholics now account for the largest religious group at 42 per-cent of the population. However, the number of people who also consider themselves to have no religion has also risen on the 2011 census figures.