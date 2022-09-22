This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

300k now living in districts covering historic Tyrone

  • 22 September 2022
300k now living in districts covering historic Tyrone
Omagh town centre showing the river Strule running through it. MC 30
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 22 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Strike at Mid Ulster Council is over after pay deal agreed Man dies as result of road traffic collision Suppliers engage in fuel rationing as stocks run low Omagh St Enda’s members gather for prayers in clubrooms

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY