£350k worth of drugs seized in Fintona

Police have seized drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately £350,000, following a search of a property in the Fintona area.

The planned searches, carried out by officers from Lisnaskea District Support Team, concentrated on an address between Seskinore and Fintona on Friday afternoon, March 10.

Large amounts of suspected cannabis, cocaine and other Class A and Class C controlled drugs were seized in addition to various electronic items.

Two men, aged 29 and 25, arrested were released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Sergeant Robinson said, “Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“This seizure is significant but getting these drugs off the streets is only half the battle. We work with range of partner agencies to try to break this cycle and reduce the devastating impact it can have

“The harrowing impact of drug use on the lives and relationships of people remains a huge focus for us as a District.

“We’re grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101. The quicker we receive information the quicker we can act. Even if you think it’s not significant, it could make a difference.”

You can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org