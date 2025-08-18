Priest leaving Omagh parish described as a ‘true friend’

A PRIEST who was among those at the forefront of efforts to help people locally during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 has been praised for his tireless work as he prepares to leave the Omagh area.

Fr Declan McGeehan has been appointed Parish Priest of Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown, and Administrator of Culmore in Derry City.

For the last seven years, Fr McGeehan has served as curate in the Cappagh Parish locally.

Fr Kevin McElhennon, Parish Priest of Cappagh, which includes Knockmoyle, Strathroy, Mountfield and Killyclogher, praised Fr McGeehan’s dedication, humility and joyful approach to ministry.

“Over these seven years, he has become not only a valued priest but also a true friend and a steady presence in the community,” he said.

Fr McGeehan has been deeply involved in parish life, bringing a thoughtful and prayerful approach to every aspect of his ministry.

From celebrating Mass and leading parish liturgies to accompanying families through grief, visiting the sick and elderly, supporting youth and schools, and preparing couples for marriage, his pastoral care has touched all corners of the community.

Beyond his ministry, Fr McGeehan is remembered for his warmth, sociability, and genuine interest in people of all ages. “His natural gifts with people, his approachable nature, and his warm sense of humour have left a deep impression on our parish,” said Fr McElhennon.

His move is part of a series of clerical changes recently announced in the Diocese of Derry.