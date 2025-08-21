New jobs planned as Carrickmore company continues to grow

A CARRICKMORE business say they are ‘entering an exciting new area of growth’ after receiving a grant from Invest NI.

McGarrity Bros is just one of 68 companies across the Western region that has been supported by Invest NI’s ’Ambition to Grow’ programme to-date.

Launched in 2022, the programme is designed to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across the North grow their teams and target customers outside of the country.

Through access to up to £45,000 in funding, participants also benefit from tailored business support and entry into Invest NI’s client portfolio.

Established in 1958, McGarrity Bros Ltd is a long-standing family-run business renowned for producing high-quality concrete products.

With support from ‘Ambition to Grow’, McGarrity Bros is now expanding into new markets outside the North and recruiting for several new roles.

The company is also developing new product lines, including prestressed wall panels and prestressed flooring systems, which will diversify its portfolio and meet rising demand across the UK and Ireland.

Managing director Ryan McGarrity said that the programme has provided ‘vital funding’ to support employment, product development and marketing activity.

“The export marketing plan and company growth strategy that we developed with Invest NI have kept us focused as we tender for new contracts beyond Northern Ireland,” he said. “We are entering an exciting new phase of growth.

“The investment from ‘Ambition to Grow’ has supported our expansion into new markets outside of Northern Ireland and has provided vital funding to support employment, product development and marketing activity; such as participation at key trade events.

“Invest NI has also supported us in developing core initiatives such as our Export Marketing Plan and Company Growth Strategy.

“These have played a crucial role in keeping us focused as we tender for new contracts beyond Northern Ireland.”

Other businesses in Tyrone have also benefitted from the initiative. Weldone, a structural steel engineering company based in Dungannon, used the programme to achieve ISO accreditations, enabling it to enter the Republic of Ireland market and create six new jobs.

And last week, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald announced that the programme has helped over 250 companies across Northern Ireland plan to create more than 800 jobs and generate over £70m of new business.