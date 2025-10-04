Major clean-up underway this morning after Storm Amy hits Tyrone

EFFORTS are continuing this morning to clean up and repair the damage caused by Storm Amy.

Gale-force winds and heavy rain hit the north west region, including Tyrone, for more of yesterday.

Things have calmed down but and a weather warning remains in place until midnight tonight.

Advertisement

There have been many reports of local roads being blocked by fallen trees.

In Dungannon, a car was badly damaged when part of a tree fell on it at Mullaghmore Road but there was no report of any injuries.

A tree also fell across John Wesley Street in the centre of Strabane.

Winds of up 71mph were reported in Castlederg.

Many events, including sporting fixtures, planned for the weekend have been cancelled, including the GAA Intermediate and Junior Championship football semi-finals

As a result of the incoming storm, all schools in Tyrone closed at noon yesterday.

Lovers Retreat, Grange Park and playpark in Omagh have been closed and people are being asked not to visit these areas.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said: “Due to fallen trees and the ongoing risk of further tree fall, Lovers Retreat and Grange Park & playpark is closed to the public until further notice. Please stay away from the area for your safety.

The council said people are advised not to visit council outdoor facilities, such as recycling centres or outdoor spaces, during the period of the weather warning.

The following Fermanagh and Omagh District Council facilities and open spaces are closed during the period of the warning:

Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail

Gortin Glens Forest Park (including scenic drive)

Lough Navar Forest Drive

Household Recycling Centres (due to risk of flying debris)

Forthill Park

Henry Street Dog Park

Killyfole Walk

North Fermanagh Valley Park

Arleston Dog Park

St Julian’s Park

Mid Ulster District Council said the following facilities will be closed during the weather warning:

Dungannon Park, Café and Caravan Park

Hill of the O’Neill

OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory

Derry City and Strabane District Council is advising of changes to some services during the weather warning. These are:

Parks, greenways and play areas will all be closed on Friday and Saturday

Cemeteries will be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday, except for funerals

Grass and 3G pitches will all be closed on Friday and Saturday

All leisure centres will remain open, except Brooke Park Leisure Centre

Refuse collections will be operating, but expect delays

Recycling centres will be open but use caution

A council spokesperson said: “We encourage residents and businesses to take necessary precautions. Services will reopen once inspections confirm they are safe.”