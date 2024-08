THE £375 million construction contract for the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh has been officially signed, the Department of Education confirmed on Wednesday.

The project, the North’slargest ever education construction endeavor, will be undertaken by Woodvale Lowry Joint Venture Ltd.

Education Minister Paul Givan hailed the announcement as a “momentous day” which has “ended unceretainty” over the much-delayed project.

The Strule Shared Education Campus aims to unite six schools from different community backgrounds, incorporating grammar, non-selective, and special school provisions on the former Lisanelly Army Barracks site.

The campus will serve over 4,000 children and young people from diverse backgrounds, fostering an inclusive learning environment.

Minister Givan stated, “This is a momentous day for the Strule Programme. Any uncertainty is now over and I am delighted to deliver on this huge investment for the young people of Omagh. Strule will be the largest education construction project ever delivered in Northern Ireland and will bring a huge boost to the local economy. It represents a massive capital investment in the west of Northern Ireland and will stimulate further development and regeneration of the region.”

He continued, “I am delighted we have reached this key milestone in the delivery of this iconic and unique shared education campus. The Strule project will be an education campus of world and international renown and a flagship for the shared society we are aiming to develop.”

The six schools involved in the project are Arvalee School and Resource Centre, Christian Brothers Grammar School, Loreto Grammar School, Omagh Academy Grammar School, Omagh High School, and Sacred Heart College.

Arvalee Special School has already been constructed at the site.