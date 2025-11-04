Business networking event to be held in Cookstown

THE Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce will bring its popular Regional Networking Series to the Burnavon in Cookstown on Tuesday, November 18.

Delivered in partnership with NIE Networks, it is an opportunity for local business people to make new connections, exchange ideas and learn from people outside of their own industries.

More than 150 people will be in attendance at the event, which is hosted by Mid Ulster District Council as part of its Enterprise Week.

Attendees will learn about practical strategies for confident communication and impactful leadership from Louise Keenan Clarke, founder of ‘Succeed with Confidence’.

To secure a ticket, please visit: northernirelandchamber.com.