Weather warning for Tyrone ahead of snow and ice tonight

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice overnight and tomorrow in Tyrone and across the North.

The Met Office alert comes into force tonight at midnight and will last until noon on Wednesday, with the organisation warning that commuters travelling over higher routes could face disruption.

There could be hazardous driving conditions, disruption to travel and icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Motorists are urged to take extra care and adjust their driving according to the conditions and reduce their speed.