£3m work on Strabane sports centre well underway

WORK is well underway on a £3m investment in Strabane’s main sports centre.

The project at Melvin Sports Complex aims to transform the centre into a state-of-the-art facility, providing upgrades for sports clubs in the area.

The renovation project will include the construction of a dedicated boxing gym, a multi-use sports hall with three courts that can accommodate various activities such as gymnastics, and the addition of new changing rooms, storage areas, and changing places facilities designed for people with disabilities.

Funding for the project comes from a combination of Sport NI’s National Lottery funding and additional support from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A council spokesperson said it was exciting to see the work begin.

“We’re thrilled to see the new multisport hub at Melvin Sports Complex taking shape day by day.

“Work is powering ahead, and the vision for a state-of-the-art facility for our community is becoming a reality. Thank you for your continued support and patience as we build something amazing for everyone.”