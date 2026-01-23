Shocking footage of van driving through red light in Omagh

DANGEROUS driving by a van has sparked widespread criticism after dashcam footage showed it driving through a red traffic light in Omagh.

The footage, recorded early on Thursday morning, shows the van proceeding through a junction on Drumragh Avenue after the traffic light had been red for at least seven seconds.

Viewers also pointed out the vehicle appeared to be in the wrong lane and crossed over lane markings while entering the junction.

The video was first shared to a dashcam social media group on Thursday morning and has since been viewed more than 350,000 times. Complaints have also been made to police.

The business whose logo appeared on the vehicle said it was aware of the footage and is examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for the firm said, “We have launched an investigation into this matter. We will be making no further comment until we verify the integrity of the video.”

Police confirmed they received a report of a van driving through a red light in Omagh on Thursday, January 22.

Sergeant Brown said the incident highlighted the dangers of careless driving.

“This is a dangerous offence which can pose a serious risk to others, as well as resulting in a fine and penalty points,” he stated.

David Jackson of Road Safe NI described the driving as ‘atrocious’.

“That video is absolutely shocking,” he said.

“If just one other driver had entered the junction at the same time, the consequences could have been devastating. Not only would the driver face serious consequences, but the company’s records would also be scrutinised.”

Mr Jackson added that police had recently told a road safety meeting that between December 1 and January 1 there were nine driving-related arrests every day.

“There were 56 deaths on the roads last year and four already this year,” he said. “We need to make the ‘fatal five’ – speeding, mobile phone use, drink or drugs, carelessness and not wearing a seatbelt – socially unacceptable.”