£430,000 to be spent on cycleway extension in Cookstown

A new section of footway/cycleway is being built in Cookstown at a cost of £430,000.

The project will extend along the A29 Dungannon Road to provide approximately 1.1km of new footway/cycleway from Riverdale Drive towards Killycolp Road junction.

Announcing the start of the work, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This scheme will greatly enhance provision for walking, wheeling and cycling in the Cookstown area by extending the current footway/cycleway on the A29 Dungannon Road and providing further links to the existing network.

“Schemes such as this form part of my Department’s ongoing commitment to increase opportunities for active travel and provide excellent healthy and environmentally friendly transport choices for people who wish to leave the car behind for some of their shorter local journeys.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a one-way lane closure on the A29 Dungannon Road, Cookstown for traffic travelling in a northerly direction and towards Cookstown between the hours of 9.30 am and 4.30 pm daily, Monday to Friday, for a sixteen-week period.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place for traffic travelling in a northerly direction via Annagh Road and Sandholes Road.

Local access to property within the scheme limits will be facilitated.

A temporary 40mph speed limit will also be in operation on a section of the A29 Dungannon Road continually throughout the duration of the works between the Dungannon Road Roundabout (Loughry Roundabout) and the junction with Tullyard Road.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said the work had been programmed to minimise inconvenience.

“However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions,” the spokesperson added.

“Completion of the scheme within the sixteen week period will be dependant on favourable weather conditions.”