50 notices issued during police crackdown in Omagh district

POLICE officers have handed more than 50 fixed penalty notices in recent days during a driving crime crackdown in the Fermanagh and Omagh district.

A PSNI spokesperson said Enniskillen and Omagh Roads Policing Interceptors have been carrying out proactive road safety patrols in the local area over the last three shifts.

“The ‘Fatal Five’ offences linked to fatal and serious injury collisions are – drink/drug driving, excess speed, careless driving, not wearing a seat belt and drivers using their mobile phone.

“During our patrols, we detected drivers committing all of these offences with over fifty endorsable and non-endorsable Fixed Penalty tickets issued – some drivers will also have to attend to court.

“These figures include one arrest for driving whilst unfit through drugs, seven drivers using their mobile phone, two drivers not wearing their seat belt, three drivers speeding, and four incidents of careless driving.

“Six endorsable notices were also issued to drivers who did not have insurance.

“We will continue to patrol in the run up to Christmas to help keep everyone safe.

“We would ask everyone using our roads to play their part, and remember the ‘Fatal Five’ this Christmas.”