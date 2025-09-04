50 years on: Family seeks new inquest into Strabane woman’s death

THE family of a teenager found dead in Strabane almost 50 years ago have renewed their appeal for a fresh inquest after a new Troubles investigation body refused to re-examine the case.

Nineteen-year-old Denise O’Donnell’s body was recovered from the River Mourne in 1976. Her family believe she was murdered. Denise had been socialising with two friends in Letterkenny before being escorted home by a man all three women knew.

An inquest, which the family only discovered was taking place when a local man was selected for jury duty, ruled Denise had drowned, despite injuries to her head and body.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and the Recovery of Information (ICRIR) has now decided her death was not Troubles-related — a conclusion her brother, Strabane councillor, Raymond Barr, disputes.

“I honestly believe that Denise’s murder was Troubles-related,” he said. “I believe this because the man who was suspected of her killing swiftly left Strabane and relocated to England shortly after, leaving town via a police escort. Plus, Special Branch took over the investigation so it has led our family to believe that it was indeed Troubles-related and therefore should be examined as such by the ICRIR.

“The first inquest was an absolute sham. Neither the RUC, the British soldiers nor the man who last saw Denise alive were called to give any evidence so the inquest could not have been given a full picture of the events… I intend to speak with the ICRIR to demand a more detailed answer why the new inquest was denied. We have been fighting for this for the past eleven years but have always been knocked back.”

The family believed that the new legacy body’s access to security files could finally provide answers. Instead, the Commission ruled out any further investigation.

“I was really, really astounded when they came back and said that the reason that they weren’t going to investigate the case was because they didn’t consider it to be conflict related but I don’t think we were too surprised,” said Mr Barr.

He added that the family has obtained new evidence about the suspect and the events of that night, and hope it could still spark a new inquest.

In a statement, the ICRIR said: “The Commission recognises the ongoing impact of the loss of Denise and our sympathies are with her family.”