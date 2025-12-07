£50,000 cannabis factory found in Cookstown

POLICE have made three arrests following the discovery of a cannabis factory in the Kinturk Road area of Cookstown late on Friday.

Detective Inspector Maguire from the Organised Crime Branch said officers received a report at around 9.45pm that four men had caused criminal damage at a residential property.

“When officers arrived, they noted all windows at the unoccupied property had been smashed and taps had been left running, causing significant water damage throughout.

“On entering the house, officers located cannabis plants with an estimated value of £50,000 spread across several rooms.

“We immediately identified three persons of interest and, on Saturday evening, they were stopped in a vehicle travelling on the M2. The vehicle was seized and three men – aged 33, 36 and 37 – were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class B controlled drugs. They remain in custody at this time.”

DI Maguire added, “A substantial quantity of drugs has now been prevented from reaching our streets and what appears to have been a well-organised operation has been dismantled.

“Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Our investigation is ongoing, and I would ask anyone with information that could assist police to contact 101, quoting reference 1459 05/12/25.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”