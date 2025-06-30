51-year-old arrested after knife incident in Moygashel

Police in Dungannon have arrested a 51-year-old man following reports of a man armed with a knife in Moygashel yesterday (June 29).

A police spokesperson said, “Shortly before 9.10pm it was reported that a man, who was believed to be in possession of a large kitchen knife, had smashed the windows of a vehicle in the Roskeen Close area.

“Local officers attended, supported by Armed Response officers, and removed a man from a nearby address and arrested him on suspicion of offences including criminal damage and possession of article with blade or point in a public place.

“The suspect remains in police custody at present.

“Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam, doorbell or any other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1561 29/6/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/make areport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/