58 uninsured vehicles seized by PSNI as part of new crackdown

MOTORISTS in Tyrone have been warned about a police crackdown on uninsured vehicles.

The PSNI said that between November 10 and 16, 58 uninsured vehicles were seized by police officers across Northern Ireland, as part of a UK-wide Op Drive Insured campaign, which is supported by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB).

Superintendent Jonathan Wilson said: “Normally, on average, we seize around 30 vehicle for no insurance every week.

“During the recent operation, the majority of drivers stopped will have been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice, which comes with a £200 fine and six points on their driving licence.

“In addition to 58 vehicles seized, we also made detections for other road motoring offences and these motorists will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

“MIB says, using government figures, it’s estimated that uninsured and hit-and-run drivers cost the economy £2.4 million. It is critically important that all drivers check they have the appropriate insurance cover in place before they take to the road.

“While the UK-wide operation has concluded, we will continue to remove uninsured vehicles from the roads.

“Our message is very clear. Check you have the correct insurance in place before you take to the roads.

“When we detect an uninsured driver, the vehicle will be seized on the spot and they will face the full rigour of the law.”