6,000 energy vouchers sent out by Post Office invalid

THE Post Office has admitted that 6,000 energy support vouchers that were dated January 17, and sent to Power NI customers, are not valid due to what they described as ‘technical issues’.

A further 150 vouchers dated January 17, sent to Airtricity customers are also invalid for the same reason.

The payment is being run by the UK government in Westminster in the absence of a functioning assembly at Stormont.

Advertisement

Approximately 500,000 households across the North who pay quarterly for their energy or use pre-payment meters are eligible for the voucher.

The Post Office has apologised for the issue, and will send out replacement vouchers to those affected.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said, “The issue was highlighted, and, following an investigation, new vouchers will be re-sent.

“We understand how important this support is for people, and want to apologise to anyone who could not redeem their voucher.”