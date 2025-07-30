£6,000 on offer to winner of major business competition

CREATIVE entrepreneurs from the Omagh area are being invited to take part in a Northern Ireland-wide competition that provides the winner with £6,000 in investment for their business idea.

‘Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch’ , which first launched last year by the government-backed enterprise support service, is open to individuals, businesses, and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes and in every sector.

The local Fermanagh and Omagh District Council heat will take place on Wednesday, September 24 with entrants making the ‘ultimate pitch’ to an esteemed panel of expert judges.

The winner will progress to a region-wide final, joined by heat winners across all 11 councils in Northern Ireland, each being awarded a prize of £1,000.

Then an overall winner announced at a special event in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy.

They will further take home £5,000, a year of incubation space, and mentoring support to propel their business forward.

Last year’s Fermanagh and Omagh District Council winner was Matthew Rainey of Embark Protein who secured a spot in the final after pitching his protein bar company to a panel of judges from across the local business and civic community.

In addition to an overall winner who will receive the ‘Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award’, individual prizes will include the ‘Go Succeed Impact Award’ for the Best Social Enterprise, the ‘Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award’, and the ‘Go Succeed Rising Star Award’ for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite finalist to win the ‘People’s Choice Award’.

Entrants have until August 18 to apply to the competition, with local heats being held within council areas throughout the autumn. Applicants will also have the opportunity to attend masterclasses on how to make the ultimate pitch ahead of their regional heats.

The panel of judges will be drawn from across Northern Ireland’s business and civic communities, with the final taking place on Wednesday, November 19 during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Go Succeed is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support – including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and business planning – at every stage of their growth journey.

To find out more about Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, view the full terms and conditions, and apply, please visit: www.go-succeed.com/TheUltimatePitch.