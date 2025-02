Around £62,000 has been raised to support the Tyrone family of a young woman who died this week while on holiday in New York.

Sarah Reid died on Monday while in the US city with her husband Darren.

It is understood the couple, who live in the Moy, had travelled to New York as part of Sarah’s 30th birthday celebrations.

Her heartbroken family are now trying to bring her body home for burial.

An online fundraising page set up by a family friend has already raised £62,206 to help with the costs of bringing Sarah home and funeral expenses.

The young mother-of-two was originally from Banbridge in Co Down.

Sarah is survived by her husband and two sons, Alexander and Harry.

Also grieving are her parents, William and Madeleine, brother Irvine, parents-in-law, Harold and Olive, and sisters-in-law Judith and Charline.

A death notice for Sarah, whose maiden name was Macauley, says people are welcome to call at her family home in Banbridge.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.