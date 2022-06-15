£650 cost-of-living payment confirmed for most in need

DIRECT cost-of-living payments of up to £650 will be made to those in greatest need over the coming weeks, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has confirmed today.

The payments will be made to those on income-related and disability benefits, as well as pensioners, to help support those most in need during the escalating cost-of-living crisis.

The first payment of £326 will be made in July 2022 and the second payment of £324 will be made in autumn 2022

Advertisement

Communities Minister Hargey said, “I can confirm direct payments to thousands of families, individuals, low-income workers and pensioners.

“While these payments are a step in the right direction, they do not go far enough to protect all those impacted. Many people are struggling, including workers and families who are not eligible for benefits.

“The absence of a functioning Executive and no budget in place makes the challenge of dealing with these issues all the greater.

“Money needs to be put directly into the pockets of people who desperately need it.”

The payment of £650 will be paid automatically in two instalments to those in receipt of the following means tested benefits; State Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance and Income Support.