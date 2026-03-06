£650,000.00 resurfacing scheme for Ecclesville Road, Fintona

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £650,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ecclesville Road, Murley Mountain, Fintona, will commence next Monday (9 March).

The scheme will include 2.2 kilometres of carriageway resurfacing, structural patching and localised drainage improvements. The works will extend from the U1232 Corbally Road junction to the Ballyness Road junction.

Minister Kimmins said, “This substantial investment of £650,000 in the Fintona to Fivemiletown route will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. This demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement a road closure on Ecclesville Road from Aghafad Road to Ballyness Road, Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm daily, commencing on Monday, March 9 2026 for a four-week period.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via Ecclesville Road, Aghafad Road, Fintona Road, A4 Ballagh Road and A4 Edfield Way (Fivemiletown), and vice versa.

The Department told the Tyrone Herald that they have programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays. Commuters are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the DFI has said the works will be substantially complete by Friday, April 3 2026.

However, the Department will keep the public informed of any changes.