THE most senior police officer in Omagh at the time of the 1998 bombing said the sight of bodies lying in rows at Lisanelly Army barracks gym was ‘very distressing’.

James Baxter was the first of a number of police officers who gave evidence at the public inquiry at the Strule Arts Centre.

He said on the day of the bombing he had to continue to function in a professional manner, and provide leadership for officers who were severely emotionally impacted by the events.

He said that the impact of the bombing had ultimately resulted in him leaving the RUC earlier than he had intended.

“During August 16, I attempted to visit many of the bereaved homes as possible to pay my personal respects and to offer whatever assistance I could,” he said.

“After visiting several homes, I found this to be the most difficult and emotional duty of my career to meet with family members devastated by their loss in such an horrific manner.”

Mr Baxter said the task of facilitating visits by public figures and politicians had added to the stress of dealing with the aftermath of the bombing.

He also spoke extensively about the hoax bomb warnings which had followed in the weeks, months and years following the atrocity.

“On the morning of Sunday August 23 I was at my place of worship when I received a message on my pager ‘bomb warning Omagh courthouse.’

“Whilst the alert was subsequently declared a hoax, it later transpired that the verbal warning given was identical using the same code word as had been given in the original bomb warning of August 15,” he added.

“Over the following months, similar bomb warnings were received, all necessitating the evacuation of the town centre and all were subsequently declared hoaxes.

“This included a similar warning during the inquest into the Omagh bombing on September 13, 2000 which was the 68th bomb alert since the Omagh bomb.

“It was clear to me that the ongoing campaign of hoax bomb warnings that the calls were causing untold stress and anxiety and further traumatising the Omagh bomb victims.”

Mr Baxter said that he had resisted calls from town centre traders and others at the time calling for the evacuations to stop, but that he had continued with them in the interests of public safety.