£750k investment boost for Ulster American Folk Park

THE Communities Minister has announced that the Ulster American Folk Park just outside Omagh will be receiving a £750,000 investment to boost cultural and heritage links with the United States.

Minister Lyons made the announcement whilst speaking at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington. He is there currently as part of the Washington visit.

The project, ‘Ulster American Folk Park: The Journey Ahead’, will modernise the museum’s Welcome Centre with updated interpretation and exhibitions.

The project will also enhance the immersive storytelling experience across the open-air museum, ensuring the park’s heritage buildings and collections are brought to life in new and dynamic ways.

The Minister said, “It is fitting that I announce this investment in the Ulster American Folk Park ‘The Journey Ahead’ project today at the iconic Smithsonian in Washington. The Museum chronicles the history of emigration from Ulster to the United States and its profound impact on the formation of modern America.

“This announcement is the first step in unlocking over £20million through the Mid South West Growth Deal, an investment which will transform what the museum can offer, enhancing the visitor experience and driving tourism to the wider area.

The Minister added, “Our story and the heritage we share with the US is a history worth telling. Our connections make Northern Ireland a deeply resonant tourist destination for many Americans wishing to learn more about their Ulster Scots roots. I want to ensure we can attract these visitors and share the story of their ancestors’ journey from our local shores, providing visitors with new ways to engage with this captivating narrative.”