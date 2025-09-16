78-year-old woman killed in Dungannon road crash

A 78-year-old woman has died following a crash in Dungannon last night.

She was Joyce Crooks, who was from the Cookstown area.

Inspector Cherith Adair, of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At around 7pm, we received a report regarding a two-vehicle head-on collision in the Cookstown Road area.

“Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance. Five people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, however, Joyce Crooks sadly passed away later in hospital.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit Detectives via 101 quoting reference number 1272 of 15/09/25.”

Police said the Cookstown Road has now reopened.