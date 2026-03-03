£8m investment helps improve water quality in Ballygawley River

A £8 million upgrade has been completed at Ballygawley Wastewater Treatment Works.

The programme of work to upgrade the plant, which is located off Tullybryan Road/Rameen Drive, commenced in summer 2023.

The work aimed to ensure the treatment facility could service the needs of new development, while improving the environment.

The treatment process will contribute to improving water quality in the Ballygawley River, a tributary of the River Blackwater, which drains to Lough Neagh.

Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins, said: “I was pleased to see first hand the work undertaken to complete this critical £8m upgrade.

“This investment will raise the capacity of the Works by approximately 33% which is great news for the local economy.

“This will enable the removal of development constraints in Ballygawley, whilst delivering important environmental improvements.

“This lies at the heart of my three-pronged approach and demonstrates that it is already beginning to deliver encouraging results.”

Dr Sara Venning, CEO of NI Water, added: “We at NI Water were delighted to welcome Minister Kimmins to the site to view the recent upgrade work at Ballygawley Wastewater Treatment Works, which will bring many improvements to wastewater services for our customers, as well as supporting local development and improving water quality in the Ballygawley River.

“Boosting the local economy, over 260 people were employed at various stages over the life of the contract.

“With the plant located close to local residents, clear communication was essential. We kept neighbours informed through regular newsletters, especially ahead of periods with increased construction traffic. We extend our sincere thanks to the local community for their patience and cooperation throughout the project.

“This is a great example of investment in essential new wastewater infrastructure, which will benefit the local area for many years to come.”