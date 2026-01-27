900 properties affected by power cut in Ardstraw this morning

THERE has been a major power cut in the Ardstraw area of Tyrone.

Just over 900 houses and businesses are currently without electricity as a result of damage caused by Storm Chandra.

The power went off in the properties just after 10am this morning.

An NIE Networks spokesperson said: “A repair team has been assigned and will be on its way as soon as possible.

“The fault is due to severe weather conditions causing damage to the network.”

The NIE Networks spokesperson said they were aiming to have power restored to the properties by 1.30pm today.

There are a number of other smaller power outages affecting other parts of the county, including in Greencastle, Baronscourt and Aghyaran.