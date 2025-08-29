999 crews respond quickly to tumble dryer blaze in Dromore

A DROMORE-based councillor has thanked firefighters for their quick response after a tumble dryer caught fire in his home this week.

Glenn Campbell said he and his family were fortunate to have had a fire extinguisher on hand, and praised the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response, which kept the blaze under control and prevented major damage.

“We were lucky that my brother had given us a fire extinguisher a few years ago, and we were able to use it before the Fire and Rescue Service arrived,” said the Sinn Fein councillor.

“They were quickly on the scene and ensured the fire was confined to the unit, with only minimal damage caused.

“It was, nonetheless, a stark reminder of how quickly a fire can start in the home, and how vital it is that we have emergency services ready to respond.”

Cllr Campbell highlighted the quick response of the the Dromore Fire and Rescue crew.

“My sincere appreciation to Niall, Dermot, Sabrina, Peter and others who attended. Their professionalism and reassurance made all the difference.”

He also highlighted the importance of local recruitment for the NIFRS, particularly in rural areas.

Cllr Campbell said, “From speaking with staff, I was reminded how crucial it is for local people to join the Fire and Rescue Service, whether part-time or full-time. Having part-time firefighters living close to call stations is vital for communities in West Tyrone.”

The Dromore man confirmed that he has accepted the offer of a home fire safety check following the incident, and urged others to take precautions.

“I would encourage everyone to be aware of the fire risks within the home and to have a clear plan in place in case of emergency,” he added.