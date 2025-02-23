A further 16,000 birds to be culled in Mid Ulster

A FURTHER 16,000 birds are to be ‘humanely culled’ in the Mid Ulster district following another suspected outbreak of deadly bird flu.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is investigating a further suspected case of notifiable Avian Influenza in a commercial poultry premises near Pomeroy.

Just last week, it was announced that approximately 64,000 birds are to be humanely culled at a commercial premises in Dungannon after a suspected case of HPAI within its flock was reported.

Preliminary test results from both premises indicate the presence of highly-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Brian Dooher, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, has made the decision to ‘humanely cull’ all poultry at the Pomeroy site after assessing several factors, including observed clinical signs and preliminary test results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, stated that the further suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Saturday (yesterday) at the commercial poultry premises.

“Preliminary results suggest HPAI,” he said. “This suspected incursion following the recently-confirmed case in Dungannon, reinforces that we cannot afford to be complacent.

“It is imperative that all bird owners adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately.”

Housing Order

At present, all bird owners and poultry farmers in the North are required by law to keep their birds and poultry in doors in response to a suspected deadly avian influenza outbreak in Dungannon.

Implemented by DAERA on February 17, the ‘Housing Order’ will aim to halt the spread of the virus, better known as highly-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Expected to last another seven weeks, all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks are legally-required to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

“The current disease control measures have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease,” CVO Brian Dooher added.

“I urge all bird keepers, whether commercial or backyard, to maintain high biosecurity standards and fully comply with all requirements that have implemented to control this devastating disease.”

• Full details regarding the scope and required measures within the Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) are available on the DAERA website: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/