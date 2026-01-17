Bridget McCarney’s life was rooted in family, faith and Trillick

THERE was a profound sadness occasioned in the Trillick community and further afield with the news of the passing of Bridget McCarney of Liffer, one the parish’s most respected residents, writes Brendan Donnelly.

The late Bridget passed away peacefully after a short illness at her home residence surrounded by her loving family.

Deceased, who was in her mid-90s, was very well known in the Trillick district being a regular at various events and visiting friends and neighbours, greeting everyone with a great warmth, a good conversation and a broad smile.

The late Bridget, born in 1931, was the only daughter of the late Paddy and Mary Ellen McBrien of Liffer and in her early years she attended Grannan Primary School, this was to be her only formal education, the rest of her education coming through the university of life.

From a farming family, the late Bridget developed a fondness for the welfare of animals early in life, something which she maintained over the years, and she found peace in nature and gardening.

In 1953, she married Paddy McCarney, a native of Glengeen, Trillick and the couple initially lived in the townland of Glengeen.

They later moved back to the farm at Liffer in 1979 where they settled into their new home.

During these intervening years, they were inseparable being blessed with a family-of-five, two boys and three girls all of whom are held in high esteem by all.

Over the next 60 years or so, the couple spent a very happy life together rearing their family and carrying on a small but busy farming enterprise.

The late Bridget was the lynchpin of the family: cooking, washing, knitting, baking and farming being central to her life.

She also had a huge interest in country music, and it brought her countless hours of comfort during the long evenings.

One of her favourite artists was the late Big Tom and one of her most joyous occasions a few years back was when she visited Big Tom’s gravestone in Castleblaney.

Deceased was a very active lady who enjoyed visiting close friends and greeting neighbours and these friendships were for life.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2002, but she continued to enjoy being alive and cherished the simple things in life.

She was blessed with many admirable qualities such as a joyous outlook, a friendliness, a deep

contentment and a sense of belonging.

She was generous with her time, words and worldly goods and this stemmed from a strong faith reflected in life of prayer and regular Mass attendance, the precious items placed on the altar during the Requiem Mass being a reflection of her trust and faith.

Above all, however, Bridget was very much a family person, living through her family experiences as they progressed through life and always looked forward to family gatherings.

She was young at heart, mind and actions and built a special bond with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a bond which obviously still exists today.

She had a long, healthy and happy life devoted to her family and she will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her Requiem Mass in St Macartan’s Parish Church, Trillick was largely attended reflecting the high esteem in which she and her family are held and representative of her many interests.

The celebrant was Very Rev Padraig MacKenna PP, Trillick who, in his homily, spoke of deceased’s many Christian qualities, her friendly personality and one he was blessed to have known.

Her interment took place immediately afterwards in the family burial plot in the adjoining cemetery where Rev Padraig McKenna PP was assisted by Canon John McKenna PE Trillick.

Deceased is survived by her sons Gerald and Patsy, her daughters Mary, Bernie and Una, her 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathy.

She was predeceased by her husband Paddy in 2002 and her grandson Patrick.