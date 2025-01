LOCAL businessman Gabriel Dolan has issued a heartfelt thanks to his family and friends following his award of an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Mr Dolan has been recognised for his lifetime contribution to the economy and community in the Strabane and Tyrone area.

He said: “I am deeply humbled to have been appointed an MBE and my sincere and heartfelt thanks go firstly to my darling wife Josephine who has been by my side for over 50 years, my children, all of my family and friends and to the people of Strabane, Tyrone and Lifford who have shown us so much support over the years.

“It’s hard to think of a highlight after 50 years in business, but none of my achievements would have been possible without Josephine and the love, support and encouragement she has constantly shown me. In good times and in bad, she has been a rock for me and our family.”

Mr Dolan added: “A special thought must also go to the many loyal and long-serving staff members who have worked with us in our businesses.

“Some members of staff have been with us for 40 years, without them and their dedication, success would have been impossible.

“To receive an award like this is overwhelming and it’s a struggle to put it into words. I think back today to my late parents, James and Maggie and all of the sacrifices they made for us. Life wasn’t easy in those days, I was the youngest of six children, but they instilled in us the importance of working hard and believing in ourselves.”

He concluded, “A man is nothing without the people around him.

“I am steeped in the values of this community, we work together and look out for each other.

“This award is for everyone and I, in accepting it, recognise the importance of it and what it means to people here.”