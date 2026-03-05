New era beckons for historic bank building in Omagh town centre

THE historic First Trust Bank building in Omagh is being brought back to life as part of a major transformation spearheaded by a Belfast-based company which specialises in the provision of remote office accommodation.

Work on preparing for the ambitious refurbishment has now begun, while a planning application was submitted earlier this week for the project.

It is expected, subject to the green light from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, that the new space will be open by June.

The company opening the facility is Belfast-based Regus, who provide office space and services. It is anticipated that upwards on 30 people could be based in the building when it is at full capacity. No plans have been as yet for the two upper floors of the property.

The development has been welcomed by the Omagh Heritage Forum as an important step forward in preservering one of the town’s oldest commercial premises.

Built more than 100 years ago in 1923, the former Bank is one of the most distinctive properties in the town centre with its facade of Portland stone. But there have been fears for its future since the First Trust closed the Omagh branch in November 2021 as part of a regional revamp that resulted in a number of other banks also being put up for sale.

The property is was purchased by Dromore-based businessman, Derek Keys, as part of Tamar (Selby) Ltd. Although the cost of the acquisition has not been made public, other banks in the First Trust portfolio achieved an asking price in the region of £300,000.

Stephen Duncan from Dunclare Architects said in a design and access statement prepared by him that the proposal involves the internal reconfiguration of the existing ground floor of the property. It will provide flexible office space, including an entrance lobby, shared facilities, individual offices and meeting rooms.

“This is a proposed change of use of the ground floor at 8 High Street from a banking hall to office accommodation,” he said.

“The proposed development relates solely to internal alterations at ground floor level. No changes are proposed to the external appearance of the building, the scale of massing and the existing building blueprint.

“The existing facade and architectural detailing will be retained, ensuring that the character and appearance of the building within the streetscape remains unchanged.”

Under the plans, the former ground floor of the bank will be transformed into 13 offices, each containing two desks. There will also be an entrance lobby, a reception entrance lobby, a sales room, meeting room and phone booth.

Speaking on behalf of Omagh Heritage Forum, Vincent Brogan said that the Forum are pleased to hear that the former First Trust Bank building is to be brought back into use by Regus as flexible office space.

“We are pleased to see that a prominent historic building will be repurposed for modern use whilst still retaining its character within the historic core of Omagh town centre,” he added.