THE Department of Health is reminding the public that treatment and advice on a range of health conditions can be provided at their local pharmacy.

This can help us stay well over the festive period and ease demands on other parts of our health service.

The Pharmacy First service covers a range of conditions including diarrhoea, head lice, mouth ulcers and thrush.

It also provides emergency contraception and advice and treatment for uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) for women aged 16 to 64 years without having to wait for a GP appointment.

Also in another Pharmacy First initiative, 42 community pharmacies across Northern Ireland are this winter providing a Sore Throat service, involving advice, testing for infection and treatment if necessary.

No appointment is necessary with Pharmacy First – consultations are confidential and provided in a private area of the pharmacy where your symptoms will be assessed. Tests may be offered where appropriate.

Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Professor Cathy Harrison said, “Pharmacy First allows patients to access qualified healthcare professionals in the heart of their community without the need to wait for an appointment. Community pharmacists can offer advice and treatment options for many common conditions or refer patients on to other healthcare professionals when needed. This relieves pressures on other in-demand care providers such as GPs or Emergency Departments.

“Community pharmacies will increasingly be busier as a result of this expanded range of services and we encourage people to recognise that and be patient when they call into their local pharmacy.”

Details on the availability of the community pharmacy out of hours rota service is available on the hsc business website: https://hscbusiness.hscni.net/services/pharmacyrota.htm

More information about the Pharmacy First service can be found on the HSC NI website: https://online.hscni.net/our-work/pharmacy-and-medicines-management/community-pharmacy-services/pharmacy-first/

If you have a mild or minor illness, you can also find information about a range of common illnesses using the NI Direct symptom checker: www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/health-conditions-a-z

Children who require urgent medical attention should attend their local Emergency Department. If your child is unwell and does not require urgent care please use the Belfast Trust Children’s symptom checker (https://belfasttrust.hscni.net/hospitals/childrens/childrens-symptom-checker/) for advice and guidance.