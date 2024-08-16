A tale of drama and high interest

The former Northern Bank building in Newtownstewart has certainly had a complex and eventful history.

Over the years, this three-storey edifice has borne witness to murder, robbery, and a fierce community battle to keep it open.

The Northern Bank’s origins trace back to 1809 in Belfast, founded by four enterprising merchants: John Hamilton, Hugh Montgomery, James Orr, and John Sloan. What began as a modest partnership grew into a significant banking institution. By August 1, 1824, the business had evolved into a Joint Stock bank named The Northern Banking Company Limited.

As the bank expanded its reach across Ireland, it established its first Tyrone branch in Newtownstewart in the mid-1850s.

However, the Newtownstewart branch would soon gain notoriety for reasons far beyond its banking operations.

On June 29, 1871, William Glass, a teller in the branch, was working alone in the evening when a ‘family friend’ came in.

Shortly afterwards, Glass found himself attempting to fend off an attack from a hedge knife, but was subsequently killed.

The family friend proceeded to rob the bank of £1,600, equivalent to nearly £160,000 in today’s money

The investigation into Glass’s murder was led by Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) Sub-inspector Thomas Hartley Montgomery. Montgomery, a well-respected officer and a family man, had previously kept his financial troubles hidden from those around him. As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that Montgomery had been seen leaving the bank shortly before the body was discovered. Despite his high standing, the evidence eventually pointed towards him as the prime suspect.

Montgomery faced two mistrials before being found guilty of the murder. On August 28, 1873, he was executed by hanging at Omagh Gaol, with the execution conducted by the English executioner William Harwood. The day of the execution was marked by a fierce storm, which many locals took as an omen of evil. Montgomery’s last words were reportedly, “Is hanging a painful death?”

The bank continued to operate despite its dark past and in 1929 it changed its name to Northern Bank Limited.

However, the 1920s brought another chapter of violence. In May 1921, while on his way to Castlederg market with his wife, the bank manager Mr A Whitford was ambushed by three men.

Armed with revolvers, the robbers confronted Whitford, who also drew his weapon.

A standoff ensued, with Whitford firing a shot at one of the robbers, causing the group to flee. Police arrived late but managed to apprehend the suspects. One of the robbers, Patrick Maguire, a local resident, admitted to orchestrating the botched attack.

During the height of the Troubles, the bank was gutted by a devastating bomb attack.

On March 14, 1982, a car was hijacked in Strabane and stuffed with 200lbs of explosives.

The IRA parked the car at a gable wall near the bank, however an eagle eyed bank teller from within the Newtownstewart site noticed it and alerted the police to the situation.

At 5.30pm the bomb detonated, causing severe damage to the surrounding properties and a gaping hole in the bank’s façade.

Tragically, an 11-year-old boy was killed, and 17 people were hospitalised following the attack.

The bank’s operations continued relatively undisturbed until 2001, when another robbery occurred. On August 23, a man armed with a handgun robbed a security guard delivering cash to the bank. The robber, aided by a driver, escaped in a red Vauxhall Cavalier, which was abandoned near Baronscourt Road.

Despite these challenges, the bank’s presence in Newtownstewart remained significant until 2012.

The announcement of the branch’s closure that year was met with fierce resistance from residents who valued the local service. A petition with 2,500 signatures was submitted in a bid to keep the bank open, but to no avail. The bank’s doors finally closed, leaving the building’s future uncertain.

In the years following the closure, the historic building has housed various businesses and now operates as veterinary clinic.