A5 ‘Enough is Enough’ Chair Welcomes Inquiry Re-Start Date

THE A5 ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign chair, Niall McKenna, has welcomed confirmation that the Public Inquiry into the A5 Western Transport Corridor Road Scheme will recommence in Omagh in May.

Mr McKenna also highlighted the need for ‘alternative positive responses’ through the inquiry believing the current process is weighted heavily in favour of negative views to upgrading the road and emphasised the need for ‘balance’.

Advertisement

Speaking today Mr McKenna said, “I’m very pleased to see that the inquiry will re-open at 10.30am on Monday, May 15, 2023 in the Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, Omagh.

“It’s been a long and drawn out affair to this point and it’s time that the final report is produced.

“We know that the inquiry will sit for a week in the Strule Arts Centre and following another week break will reconvene at the Omagh Enterprise Centre, Gortrush Industrial Estate from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2 2023.

“We have given close consideration to the interim report and it seems to be overwhelmingly dominated by those opposed to the A5. I’m confident that the commissioner will afford alternative positive responses to why the A5 should proceed this time around in order to provide some balance to the inquiry.”