A5 progress ‘a key priority’ council is told

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has met with the Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, to discuss a range of roads issues including the ongoing delays in the completion of the A5 dual-carriageway.



The meeting took place on Wednesday (August 31) at The Grange in Omagh.



In addition to the minister, it was also attended by senior officials from Fermanagh and Omagh Council, officials from the Department for Infrastructure and local councillors.



Speaking following the meeting, Mr O’Dowd, said he is ‘determined‘ to see the progression of the A5 Western Transport Corridor as quickly as possible.



“This significant, strategic route will not only improve road safety and help to tackle regional imbalance, it will also enhance the economy, job prospects and prosperity, and connect communities,” he said.



“I hope that a reconvened public inquiry into the scheme can take place as soon as possible to allow this hugely important flagship project to move forward without further delay.”



Council chairman, Barry McElduff, re-iterated the minister’s call for those within the community to voice their views on the importance of the A5.



“We need to ensure that the voices of those in favour of the A5 are heard loud and clear, including at the forthcoming Public Inquiry into the project,” Mr McElduff said.



“It would be both my and the Minister’s hope that, if all the remaining legal and other hurdles which have been stopping the A5 can be overcome, then there could be diggers on the ground by September 2023.”



Mr O’Dowd also said work on the A32 Cornamuck Road between Dromore and Irvinestown would now be progressed to serve the South West Acute Hospital.



“I can assure communities across the west of my commitment to developing infrastructure to enhance connectivity and economic development as well as improving safety on local roads,” the minister added.

Council chief executive Alison McCullagh, Council chairman Cllr Barry McElduff, and Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.