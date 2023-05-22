A5 project will ‘transform’ economic fortunes of the north-west

THE A5 dual carriageway will provide ‘significant economic benefits’ to the north-west region, the public inquiry was told on Thursday.

At a key session analysing the impact that the £1.6 billion road could have on the economy, both the chief executive of South West College (SWC) in Omagh and the president of the town’s Chamber of Commerce spoke strongly in favour of the scheme.

In her submission, Celine McCartan, SWC chief executive, said the dual carriageway would ‘strengthen opportunities for businesses to locate here’.

Advertisement

Ms McCartan also said the new road would reverse the current ‘lack of opportunities’ for graduates.

“There is a high level of student migration from this area despite a high level of education locally, she stated.

“We need to see more economic development…. and infrastructure has a direct impact on that.

“This road will provide opportunities and also strengthen opportunities for businesses to locate and develop here.

“The Western Transport Corridor is very important for our development and growth.”

Colm Broderick, president of Omagh Chamber of Commerce, described the A5 dual carriagway as ‘a crucial project’ which has the support of business leaders throughout the north-west.

“This is a crucial project for thousands of people in this part of the world,” he said.

Advertisement

“It will ease access for those visiting here, which in turn will enhance local tourism, and boost our economy… all of which will help transform the economic fortunes of this area.

“At the moment people are very reluctant to travel on this route due to safety concerns and time constraints.”

Mr Broderick said the next five years will be ‘very significant’ for the Omagh area, with the Strule Education Campus expected to be completed for the 2027-28 academic year.

“The A5 will promote this region and encourage big industry to set up here,” he added.

The public inquiry will resume next week.