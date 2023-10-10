A5 Public Inquiry report expected by end of year

THE Planning Appeals Commission is expected to release its report into the findings from the A5 Public Inquiry by the end of this year. Hearings were held at the Strule Arts Centre and Omagh Enterprise Centre in the spring. These included personal testimonies from many of those who’ve lost loved ones as a result of collisions on the road over the years.

Now the Department for Infrastructure has said that it is ‘optimistic’ that the significant work invested by them, their advisors and stakeholders will lead to a positive outcome from the inquiry and allow for the commencement of work on the road next year.

“Subject to a positive report from the public inquiry and a former Decision to Proceed by a Minister (or Permanent Secretary), the Departmental Statement and Direction and Veasting Orders could be made and published in spring 2024,” said Colin Hutchinson, Director of Major Projects and Active Travel with the DFI.

The Department is hoping that work on section one between New Buildings and Sion Mills will begin in the middle of 2024, with the section between Sion Mills and south of Omagh in autumn 2024 and between south of Omagh and Aughnacloy in spring 2025.

West Tyrone Sinn Fein MP, Orfhlaith Begley, welcomed the confirmation of the dates. She said she was confident that there would be no further legal challenges.

Also welcoming the development was West Tyrone SDLP MLA, Daniel McCrossan.

“The next few months are going to be key to seeing the A5 upgrade become a reality. I would urge those who have previously opposed this work to finally stand aside for the benefit of everyone who travels on this road,” he said.