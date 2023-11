THE Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) has delivered its report on the A5 Dual-Carriageway to the Department for Infrastructure.

It follows the third Public Inquiry into the major project which has been held by the PAC.

The Department for Infrastructure will have now have the final decision on whether work on the project should proceed. It will also decide on whether the repport should be published and when.

Hearings as part of the Public Inquiry took place earlier this year at the Strule Arts Centre and Omagh Enterprise Centre.

Evidence was heard from a wide range of people, including the A5 Enough is Enough Campaign, the Alternative A5 Alliance and the families of some of those killed as a result of road traffic collisions on the route.

West Tyrone MP. Orfhlaith Begley of Sinn Fein, welcomed the delivery of the report by the Planning Appeals Commission.

“The recent public inquiry reflected the widespread support for the delivery of the A5 from all sections of the local community and business leaders. The majority of people living in this area want to see the A5 proceed without delay. I am confident that this will be reflected in the report and indeed the necessity for the upgrade to proceed without delay,” she said.