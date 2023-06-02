A5 report due by end of 2023 as Inquiry closes

A REPORT on the A5 is expected to be completed by the Planning Appeals Commission by the end of this year.

It follows the closing on Friday afternoon of the Public Inquiry into the £1.6 billion road. Scores of people made submissions both orally and in written format to the Inquiry, which began last month and lasted two weeks in total.

Commissioner, Gareth Kerr, said that they would now be visiting sites associated with the proposed new dual-carriageway. He added that these visits to selected places along the route to gain a better understanding of the evidence presented during the Inquiry.

“I want to thank the Department for Infrastructure, the Alternative A5 Alliance and Enough is Enough Group for the enormous amount of work which you have all put in to this scheme,” he said.

“Members of the public have attended faithfully over many days and some on each day. Some have not spoken which is fine, but they have been here to show their views.

“Very many people have come to give evidence at this Inquiry. We appreciate that and want them to know that we have recorded and heard it.

Mr Kerr also expressed his appreciation to former Commissioner, Trevor Rue, for his assistance during the course of the Inquiry.

In a statement, the Enough is Enough campaign said that the Public Inquiry had provided an opportunity for the previously silent majority to finally have their say. Its chairman, Niall McKenna, said that the turnout at the Inquiry was remarkable.

“Tuesday May 30th will live long in the memories of those who were in attendance. Rarely, if ever before, has there been such a huge attendance at any Public Inquiry,” he said.

“The Public Inquiry heard heartbreaking evidence from families who have lost loved ones on the A5 and other roads. These family members found great comfort in the huge public show of support, and we commend the families for their strength and dignity in what were extremely challenging circumstances.