Family members killed in A5 road collision

THREE people killed as the result of a serious road traffic collision near Aughnacloy yesterday have been named locally.

All of them were from the same family and were travelling back from a funeral in England when their mini-bus was in collision with a lorry on the A5 Tullyvar Road.

Dan McKane, Christine Duffy and Julia McSorley were from Strabane and Newtownstewart.

Four others injured in the collision were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and Craigavon Hospital.

The A5 between Ballygawley roundabout and Aughnacloy has since been re-opened.

A special vigil and rosary will take place tonight in Strabane to pray for the three victims, those injured and affected by the collision and the families of those involved.

It will be held at 7pm at the Grotto on Townsend Street and organisers say that all are welcome.

In Aughnacloy, those deceased and injured, the emergency services and all those affected by the crash will be remembered at Mass in St Mary’s Church.