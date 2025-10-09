Accused denies manslaughter of man in Ballymagorry last year

A 24-YEAR-OLD man accused of the manslaughter of a man in Ballymagorry last year has pleaded not guilty.

Daniel Hanna, previously of Victoria Road in Strabane, was arraigned at Dungannon court today. He is accused of causing Kyle McDermott’s death on October 6, 2024, alongside two assaults on police.

The case surrounds an incident which took place in Ballymagorry, which was first reported by Mr McDermott and which ultimately resulted in his death.

At a previous bail hearing in June, a PSNI detective told Strabane Magistrates Court that when police arrived at the scene an altercation broke out with two men.

Mr McDermott told officers he was assaulted by one male, whom he was able to describe, leaving him with two broken teeth, a cut lip and bloody nose.

In the presence of police, his condition deteriorated and he became lightheaded before vomiting and later becoming unresponsive.

Officers carried out CPR and used a defibrillator until paramedics took over.

However, Mr McDermott died in Altnagelvin Hospital at 2.30am the following day.

Two men were located hiding in undergrowth at the scene and during arrest Daniel Hanna became ‘extremely violent’, attempting to bite and spit at police.

He was initially charged with murder but this was later reduced to manslaughter.

Today, Hanna pleaded not guilty to causing Mr McDermott’s death and denied both assaults on police.

The court was told by legal representatives from both the defence and prosecution that the trial will likely last for two weeks.

A proposed date for commencing the trial was set for February 9, with his honour Judge Richard Greene KC remanding Hanna into custody.

Judge Greene thanked the family of Mr McDermott for their attendance and welcomed them to all future hearings in the crown court.