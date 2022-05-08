Accused of carrying out series of burglaries

A 31-year-old man has been charged with carrying out a series of thefts in the Cookstown, Banbridge and Lisburn areas last month.
He is also accused of going equipped for theft in the Oaks Road area of Dungannon yesterday (Saturday, May 7).
He will appear before Enniskillen Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A 24-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)