Accused of carrying out series of burglaries

A 31-year-old man has been charged with carrying out a series of thefts in the Cookstown, Banbridge and Lisburn areas last month.

He is also accused of going equipped for theft in the Oaks Road area of Dungannon yesterday (Saturday, May 7).

He will appear before Enniskillen Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 24-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.