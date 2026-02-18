Advertisement

Man accused of stealing vehicle worth £49,000 in Dromore

  • 18 February 2026
Man accused of stealing vehicle worth £49,000 in Dromore
The case was before Omagh court.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 February 2026
Less than a minute

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been accused of stealing a telehandler worth £49,000 before allegedly causing damage to a hedge in Dromore.

Klaudijus Novikovas appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing charges including theft, driving while disqualified and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage.

The charges relate to an incident on August 17 last year, when Novikovas is alleged to have taken a telehandler and driven it along the Lakemount Road in Dromore while disqualified, before damaging a hedge at a nearby property.

During a short preliminary enquiry, a lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told the court that, based on the submitted papers, the defendant had a case to answer.

District Judge Conor Heaney agreed, stating a prima facie case had been established.

Novikovas did not call any witnesses or give evidence at this stage. He was returned for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on March 24.

 

Related posts:

Teenager in court charged with serious assault in Omagh Man must pay compensation to victim after Omagh shop attack Omagh family suffer terrifying ordeal in their own home
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY