A 31-year-old man is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with the murder of Stephen Holmes.

Mr Holmes was assaulted in Strabane on Monday, February 3 and died three days later.

The defendant, Dylan McCrossan, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared before court on February 6.

The charges have since been reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A police spokesperson said the new charge relates to the death of Mr Holmes.

“Police are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time, and would advise members of the public that speculation is unhelpful, inaccurate and may ultimately have a negative impact on the criminal justice process,” added the spokesperson.