Action demanded over ongoing rats problem around Strabane homes

A STRABANE mother-of-four has said she is afraid to let her children outside to play because of an ongoing rat problem in her area.

Geraldine Kelly is one of a number of residents of Church Court – a development owned by Woven Housing – who have been dealing with the rat infestation for, they say, a number of years.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Ms Kelly said, “I’ve been living in Church Court for the past three years and rats have been an issue from the moment I moved in. I lived in Ballycolman before this and never had a rat problem.

“I contacted Woven to try and have the problem dealt with but they’ve done nothing and I’m still waiting to hear back from them.

“I know my neighbours have been in contact with council who sent out environmental health and they put down traps and cages but still the rats remain. They can be seen running up and down the walls outside, from baby to adult rats.”

Another resident, Claire Earley, told the BBC this week how the rats tried to ‘eat their way’ through the back door of the house she shares with her five children. The local lady remarked that she can’t even open windows in case the rats enter the house.

Ms Kelly continued, “One day I and my two youngest children aged nine and seven, watched through the back door as two adult rats and one baby rat were fighting outside in the yard. I’m terrified to let them (children) out the door because where we live is a playground for rats – but I can’t keep them indoors indefinitely.

“At the moment it’s not safe.”

Woven Housing was contacted for comment and a spokesperson said, “Woven Housing Association is aware of an intermittent issue with rodents in the Church Court area of Strabane.

“We’ve been actively working and will continue to work with Derry City Council’s Health, Housing and Public Conveniences Team and the adjacent landowner(s) to manage the situation. In this case, a work order for pest control intervention was made on the same day the issue was reported to the association.

“The association is taking all necessary steps with the council, landowner(s), local councillors and tenants to deal with the issue.

Strabane independent councillor, Jason Barr who highlighted the situation this week, said, “This is a disgrace that has been going on the past two years. It’s time for Woven to take full action so Church Court residents and others in the area can live in peace.”