Young Omagh mechanic in the running for prestigious award

AN apprentice at South West College in Omagh has been named a finalist in the prestigious ‘NI Apprentice of the Year 2026’ awards.

Adam Kee, a Level 3 Light Vehicle Repair apprentice at Omagh campus and former pupil of Omagh High School, has used his unique perspective to identify a gap in how automotive concepts are taught to students with additional learning needs in the workshop and classroom setting.

Representing SWC and his employer, Baxter Prestige Tempo, Adam’s journey from the classroom to the workshop has been defined by more than just mechanical skill.

Working in close collaboration with his lecturer Paul O’Loughlin, the SEN-SE development project manager Dierdre McElholm, and technical consultant Diarmuid Kelly from InnoTech, Adam, who is diagnosed with autism, has spearheaded the development of a pioneering range of 3D-printed learning tools.

These tools – highly-detailed recreations of car components, including gearboxes and engine setups – utilise specific colours and textures to provide a unique tactile, visual learning experience.

“We are incredibly proud of Adam’s achievements,” says the college team. “By turning his own experiences into a resource for others, he isn’t just learning the trade, he’s helping to redefine it for future generations of neurodivergent mechanics.”

Adam’s work highlights the 2026 Apprenticeship Week theme, ‘Invest in Talent – Your Future Business’.

By fostering an environment where apprentices are encouraged to innovate, employers are seeing first-hand how diverse thinking leads to practical, industry-leading solutions.

The winners of the Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards will be announced at a gala ceremony on Wednesday, March 25, at the Titanic Hotel, Belfast.

Regardless of the final result, Adam has already secured his place as a leader in Northern Ireland’s automotive future.

Apprenticeship Week 2026 runs from February 2 to February 6.