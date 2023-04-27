Aughnacloy crash: ‘Inappropriate images’ shared on social media

POLICE say they are aware of inappropriate photographs taken of the scene of the fatal collision in Aughnacloy being shared on social media and other platforms.

Superintendent Mervyn Seffen, Mid Ulster District Commander, stated, “Three people have sadly lost their lives in this tragic collision and our thoughts are with their family and friends today. Do not add to their distress by viewing or sharing these images.”

The Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy remains closed as the investigation continues.